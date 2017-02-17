Justin Bieber being investigated by LAPD for alleged assault

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Justin Bieber for an incident in which he allegedly headbutted someone for recording video of him.

TMZ obtained the video of Bieber at the restaurant Serfina for a pre-Grammy party over the weekend. The clip shows the Biebs horsing around with former That’s So Raven actor Kyle Massey. Justin apparently got irritated when he noticed a man named Dean Parker pull out his camera and begin to record him. Someone can then be heard yelling for him to stop shooting, but Parker continued to and that is what allegedly set the “Sorry” singer off.

Parker told police that he was actually headbutted by Bieber, however, that cannot be seen in the video clip which is only last a few seconds long.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the investigation into the incident to ET.

“There is an open investigation where someone inside the establishment called and said that something happened with him [Bieber] outside,” the sheriff’s department said.

Serafina also released a statement to ET explaining that no restaurant employees were involved in the incident.

“We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police,” Caroline McBride, Director of Public Relations for Serafina Restaurant Group, said. “We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

It is not known at this time if the police have spoken to Bieber yet.