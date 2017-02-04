Justin Bieber made his return to Instagram with T-Mobile ad

Credit : YouTube

Justin Bieber made his return to Instagram with T-Mobile ad
February 04 13:36 2017

For everyone who was worried about Justin Bieber, he’s fine. The “Sorry” singer has finally returned to Instagram.

Back in August the singer deleted his Instagram account due to an alarming amount of hate from his ex girlfriend, Selena Gomez’s fans.

For the past five months beliebers could only get their Bieber fix through his Twitter. To be honest the two accounts cannot compare. His Twitter is nowhere near as visually appealing as his Instagram.

Friday was the first post of 2017. More importantly, his big return. The post was the T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, where he almost resembled the Six Flags dancing old man featured in commercials.

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

It’s not the return we had hoped. However all of his previous posts are still there. Even the ones Sophia Richie, which had a role in his previous hiatus.

Bieber isn’t the first celebrity to endorse T-Mobile. He has joined others like Steve Harvey, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian in being spokespeople for the cell phone company.





view more articles

About Article Author

Michele Calicchio
Michele Calicchio

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth talks moving his family back to Australia

Sinead O’Connor continues to post alarming messages after suicide attempt

Travis Birkenstock posted an amazing Instagram in honor of ‘Clueless’ anniversary