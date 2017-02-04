Justin Bieber made his return to Instagram with T-Mobile ad

For everyone who was worried about Justin Bieber, he’s fine. The “Sorry” singer has finally returned to Instagram.

Back in August the singer deleted his Instagram account due to an alarming amount of hate from his ex girlfriend, Selena Gomez’s fans.

For the past five months beliebers could only get their Bieber fix through his Twitter. To be honest the two accounts cannot compare. His Twitter is nowhere near as visually appealing as his Instagram.

Friday was the first post of 2017. More importantly, his big return. The post was the T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, where he almost resembled the Six Flags dancing old man featured in commercials.

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

It’s not the return we had hoped. However all of his previous posts are still there. Even the ones Sophia Richie, which had a role in his previous hiatus.

Bieber isn’t the first celebrity to endorse T-Mobile. He has joined others like Steve Harvey, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian in being spokespeople for the cell phone company.