Justin Bieber says he didn’t pee himself but this photo shows otherwise
February 24 14:12 2017

So did he or didn’t he pee himself? That is actually the burning question being explored after a photo of Justin Bieber, in what clearly looks like he wet his pants, surfaced.

Well, the Biebs wants the world to know that he is not Fergie and did not pee himself.

The singer cleared the air on Thursday, Feb. 23, by taking to Twitter to explain how he managed to get that large wet spot on the front of his gray sweatpants.

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” he wrote.

Okay, so there you have it. That is the “Sorry” singer’s explanation for walking around LA with a huge water spot on his $690 sweatpants.

And just to prove that it may have made him laugh as well, he posted a photo of himself in the wet pants next to a picture of Adam Sandler, also with wet pants, in the 1995 film Billy Madison. He captioned it, “You ain’t cool… unless you pee your pants.”

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on





