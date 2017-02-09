Justin Timberlake reveals why he left *NSYNC

Why did Justin Timberlake say “Bye Bye Bye” to his band *NSYNC?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former boybander turned solo artist left because he wanted to promote his own music.

“We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big,” the 36-year-old explained. “It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

While the interview could have been taken out of context, the Memphis native implied that the other band members didn’t care as much about the music as he did.

That’s Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone, who made up the popular ’90s boyband with JT.

Timberlake went solo in 2002 with his debut album, Justified, in which he took home two Grammys.

In addition to talking about his boyband days, Timberlake revealed how he became BFFs with Jimmy Fallon, the late night host of The Tonight Show.

Fallon recalls when Timberlake made his first public performance sans *NSYNC.

“I was hosting by myself for the first time and Justin was performing by himself for the first time, so we really bonded that night,” Fallon says of the Grammy Awards.

Not only have they been friends since but they’ve acted out in digital shorts, starting with Saturday Night Live.

As for fatherhood, it has provided musical inspiration in the form of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” off of the Trolls soundtrack.

“I’d never have written it if it weren’t for him,” Timberlake gushes about his two-year-old son, Silas.