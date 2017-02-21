Karrueche Tran gets restraining order against Chris Brown, says he threatened to kill her

Karrueche Tran has filed a restraining order against Chris Brown after she said he threatened to kill her.

TMZ reported that Tran was granted the order and a judge said Brown must stay 100 yards away from his ex after she alleged that he “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and threatened to “take me out” and “shoot me.”

Brown has also been ordered to stay away from Tran’s family.

The order comes at an interesting time for Brown as he went on a rant via Instagram earlier this month. The video had some of his fans concerned when he spoke about stalking and saying if he couldn’t have a certain woman then no one could.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n*ggas being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy s**t and you get tired of them. Guess what? I’m one of them n*ggas! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m gonna chase that n*gga out and I’m gonna chase your ass around and it’s done.”

Those words now have many wondering if the woman he was speaking about was Tran.