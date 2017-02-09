Kate McKinnon to play Mrs. Frizzle in ‘Magic School Bus’ reboot

Kate McKinnon is going back to school. She will play Mrs. Frizzle in the upcoming Netflix reboot of The Magic School Bus, called The Magic School Bus: Rides Again

As we previously reported, Netflix announced the Magic School Bus revival in 2014. The reboot will consist of 26 episodes, which will be made using CG instead of traditional animation. Magic School Bus was one of several Scholastic books that Netflix was looking at for a reboot. Clifford the Big Red Dog and Goosebumps were among the other books that were considered.

The original Magic School Bus series premiered on PBS in 1994 and ran until 1998. The reboot will feature Mrs. Frizzle and her class with a high-tech school bus. The series will also have the latest tech innovations, including robotics, wearables and camera technology to encourage children to be interested in science, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McKinnon, who is a Saturday Night Live cast member, will step into a role that was played by Lily Tomlin, who stars in Netflix’s live-action comedy Grace and Frankie, was the voice of Mrs. Frizzle in the original series. In September, McKinnon won an Emmy for her work on SNL.

Netflix hasn’t announced the exact date of when The Magic School Bus: Rides Again will be released but it is expected to debut later this year.