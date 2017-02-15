Kate Upton poses topless for three Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers (Video)

Kate Upton has become the queen of Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers and for the mag’s 2017 edition the blonde bombshell is gracing not one, but three covers and posed topless in each.

Upton did not even know that she would be this year’s covergirl until Monday but now to have three, she is elated. The 24-year-old beauty of course looks radiant on each and even she had a hard time picking which one she liked the best.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Kate Upton's reaction backstage after seeing her 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers https://t.co/boqi9tW68D pic.twitter.com/LIrZxxDvSu — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

The covers, in which she did not wear bikini tops, were shot by photographer Yu Tsai in Fiji. One features the model in a barely there macramé number, another shows her in a pair of white bottoms with a glittery jacket and the other has her draped in nothing but gold chains.

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

The publication tweeted a sexy video welcoming her back as their covergirl with a clip her fans are sure to enjoy.

Upton is engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who popped the question in 2016 after three years of dating.