Katy Perry leaves disco balls chained around the world (Video)

Fans can hear Katy Perry’s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” early … if they live in certain cities.

Recently, Perry has been posting teasers on Instagram about new music. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, she shared a video clip of a disco-ball tethered by a chain to a woman’s (presumably Perry’s) ankle. She captioned the video, “Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH.”

Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

While the single won’t be released until Friday, fans in certain cities can hear the song early. On Feb. 8, Perry posted on Twitter, “Leave your bubble (and bring your headphones)” along with a link to a global disco map.

Leave your bubble (and bring your headphones): https://t.co/rvwWsTmQHi — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 8, 2017

The track is available now via disco balls chained to locations around the globe. Headphones are not provided, so just bring your own, plug them in and listen.