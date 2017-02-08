Katy Perry teases new music, shows off new blonde do (Photo)

Katy Perry has been unleashing subtle hints about her upcoming music projects via Instagram.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the pop-singer shared an updated profile picture of herself with bleached blonde locks and a frilly pastel-pink outfit. The photo was captioned, “New life who dis.”

New life who dis A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Perry has been known for changing her look quite a bit since her breakout hit, “I Kissed A Girl” in 2008, but this platinum do and pink outfit is just the first clue to something expected to be bigger than just a new look.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 Perry posted a new video to Instagram showing that exact profile picture being plastered on a billboard with the caption, “ 💙NEW CLUE: FEB 10 💙”

Then several hours later the songstress posted yet another video clip of what appears to be a disco-balled linked to a metal chain that is then tethered to (presumably Perry) a silver-heeled wearing woman with a smiley-face peppermint tattoo. Perry captioned the video, “Why are we all so chained…#FRIDAYTHE10TH.”

Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Friday the 10th is supposed to give fans the hint as to when she is releasing new music, but it has yet to be confirmed if she plans on releasing a new single or a whole new album that day. It has been confirmed, however, that the singer is scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 12th, so perhaps we will get a taste of this new secretive music project the “Rise” singer has up her sleeve.

Perry did reveal on the Elvis Duran show that she was writing her fourth studio album with new writers and producers “that’s bringing out a lot of different things sonically.”