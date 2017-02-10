Kelly Clarkson misdiagnosed with cancer before the Grammys

Kelly Clarkson had quite a day at the Grammys back in 2006. She won her first Grammy awards that year, for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Since U Been Gone”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Breakaway). And she even performed “Because Of You” that night too. But no one knew what happened that morning, until now.

Clarkson revealed on Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast that the morning of the 2006 Grammys, she was told she had “cancerous results for something,” as reported by Yahoo. The “Heartbeat Song” singer described what it was like before the ceremony.

“Here’s the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my makeup like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out,” she said.

And when the former American Idol contestant won her first award, she could not fully enjoy it as she kept thinking of the horrible news she heard from her doctor that morning, ABC News noted.

“When I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.’ I was so dramatic about it because I was 20-something and scared. It was so weird. I don’t even remember anything but being terrified.”

Fortunately for Clarkson, the cancer diagnosis turned out to be false. She describes the relief but the anger she felt after hearing that she was misdiagnosed.

“I went to the doctor the next day and they apologized for mixing up results. And I was like, ‘Are you for real?’ I was like, ‘You completely ruined my entire [experience].’ It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me. So, it’s kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn’t have cancer!”

Now nominated for a Grammy this year for Best Pop Solo Performance for her American Idol version of “Piece by Piece,” Clarkson can go into the ceremony grateful that, eleven years later, she is happy and healthy.

The Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be air live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.