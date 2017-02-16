Kesha releases letter from Dr. Luke claims her weight was impacting her career

Kesha’s legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke continues with the singer now alleging that Luke told her her weight was damaging her career.

Page Six reports that emails released to the court by Kesha show Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, claiming to Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia that songwriters and singers were declining to give their songs to her because of her weight. “We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet,” one of the emails said. “[T]here have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast.”

According to Page Six, another email depicts Dr. Luke as a tyrannical bully as he tells Kesha “I don’t give a s–t what you want.” When Cornia asks that Luke consider the fact that she is a human rather than a machine, she quipped, “if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.”

Kesha’s dispute with Dr. Luke has been ongoing since she dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against him in 2016. Kesha hasn’t released any new music since 2012 and is seeking to terminate her six-album contract with Dr. Luke.