Who killed Wes? Ranking the possible suspects on How to Get Away With Murder

How to Get Away With Murder has been building their body count since season one, but no death has ever been as devastating as the murder of Wes Gibbins.

Every season thus far has begun with a flash-forward to a murder, that has played out by episode nine. In the second portion of the season, the audience watches as the characters struggle to deal with the ramifications of the death, solve the murder and in some instances, cover it up.

Now in season three, Annalise has been “framed” for the murder of one of her students. Poor Waitlist is ShondaLand’s most recent victim and the rest of the Keating 5 are coming apart at the seams. Connor, Michaela, Asher and pregnant girlfriend, Laurel, are without their best friend and moral compass.

The current season began with Annalise’s house going up in flames and medics removing a deceased body from the rubble. With each episode, another person was revealed not to be #underthesheet. However the reveal of Wes in episode nine revealed that and that alone. With the two-hour season finale set to air on Thursday, fans are itching to find out who killed Wes and even more pressing, why?

Here are our top suspects in How to Get Away With Murder’s biggest mystery yet.