Kylie Minogue calls off engagment

Pop-singer Kylie Minogue has called off her one-year long engagement to Joshua Sasse.

The Australian singer called it quits, after getting engaged just one year ago, in February 2016, to the British actor. She and Sasse met in 2015 when she made a guest appearance on the show Galavant.

Minogue took to Instagram to inform her fans of the split and confirming the rumors once and for all.

#lovers … Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:51am PST

When Minogue appeared on the Australian talk show Sunrise recently she spoke about Sasse and stated, “I never have a Mr. Minogue, that is the beginning and the end. I look at my man and with Joshua, I’d be Mrs. Sasse. He’s not a Mr. Minogue at all.”