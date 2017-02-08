Lady Gaga to appear on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

February 08 16:26 2017

Only days after she wowed the world with her daring performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga released a tweet announcing that she will be appearing on cult favorite show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In her tweet on Feb. 7, Gaga said, “The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!”

The singer posted a teaser trailer of herself on the show in extreme shoulder pads and extravagant eye makeup as she growls, “May the best woman win.”

So far, this year has already been a big year for Gaga. Not only did her halftime performance receive tons of praise, she has been confirmed to sing a duet with Metallica at the upcoming Grammy Awards, she also announced a 2017 international tour and there are rumors of a new album to be released later on this year.





