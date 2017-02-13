Lady Gaga posts photo of new Metallica tattoo

Lady Gaga posted a picture of new tattoo to honor her performance with Metallica at the 2017 Grammys.

Lady Gaga surprised fans on Sunday night just before the Grammys with an Instagram post of her new ink. A giant moth with a skull for a face and wing span that covers her entire back would easily be the biggest tattoo that the artist has. The six-time Grammy winner posted her ink to commemorate her performance with Metallica on Feb. 12, 2017. The artist captioned the photo “The Moth and Metallica” and added a few hashtags: #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame.

The Moth & Metallica 🦋——->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Gaga is famous for her ink. Last year, she tattooed David Bowie’s face to her side two days before her tribute to him at the 2016 Grammys. Even so, fans are skeptical if this time it’s for real. For one thing, new tattoo usually leaves the skin red and irritated. Gaga’s skin seems suspiciously unharmed.

