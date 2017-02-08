Lady Gaga responds to haters who body shamed her following Super Bowl performance

While Lady Gaga received mostly praise for her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, Feb. 5, some haters gave negative commentary about her appearance.

Trolls took to social media and got on Gaga about her figure after she changed into a half top and sequined shorts to close out her act. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the “Perfect IIusion” artist responded to those body shamers with a message via Instagram.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” Mother Monster captioned a photo of her during that final leg of the halftime performance. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

The singer’s fanbase soon jumped on board behind Gaga and she now has more than one million likes and counting on the post.

After the show, Gaga’s fans really went Gaga over the announcement of her Joanne tour dates which will begin in August.