Lady Gaga to launch lookbook for 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection

Lady Gaga is no stranger to the art of perfect timing. That is why she has just released her 2017 merchandise capsule collection. The launch comes in the wake of her epic Superbowl performance and follows the announcement of her Joanne World Tour.

Lady Gaga joins the client list of merch company Bravado alongside an impressive list of musicians including Pink, Justin Bieber and Guns & Roses. According to a media release, Bravado collaborated with creative studio Lobster Eye to design the line. This not the first time Gaga has collaborated with Lobster Eye. Their creative team is also responsible for her looks when she performed at the Academy Awards, the American Music Awards, the Grammy Awards and yes, the famed Superbowl.

While most musicians have a line of merch to promote a tour or an album, Gaga one-upped them all by putting together a lookbook. Photographs for the lookbook were captured by the Ukrainian duo, Synchrodogs. Images depict high fashion models sporting the edgy t-shirts and accessories with a backdrop of trees and foliage.

The collection, which is available now, features t-shirts, a hat, necklaces and a Joanne patch. Items range in price from $12 to $100.