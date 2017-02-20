Lady Gaga to launch lookbook for 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection

Credit: YouTube

Lady Gaga to launch lookbook for 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection
February 20 13:59 2017

Lady Gaga is no stranger to the art of perfect timing. That is why she has just released her 2017 merchandise capsule collection. The launch comes in the wake of her epic Superbowl performance and follows the announcement of her Joanne World Tour.

Lady Gaga 2017 merchandise capsule collection lookbook

Merchandise: Lobster Eye x Bravado; Photography: Synchrodogs; Stylist: Daria Lagenberg
Models: Daria Svertilova (Cat-B agency), Stacy Koren (MZM); Hair: Julia Stets; Make Up: Yulia Zalesskaya

Lady Gaga joins the client list of merch company Bravado alongside an impressive list of musicians including Pink, Justin Bieber and Guns & Roses. According to a media release, Bravado collaborated with creative studio Lobster Eye to design the line. This not the first time Gaga has collaborated with Lobster Eye. Their creative team is also responsible for her looks when she performed at the Academy Awards, the American Music Awards, the Grammy Awards and yes, the famed Superbowl.

While most musicians have a line of merch to promote a tour or an album, Gaga one-upped them all by putting together a lookbook. Photographs for the lookbook were captured by the Ukrainian duo, Synchrodogs.  Images depict high fashion models sporting the edgy t-shirts and accessories with a backdrop of trees and foliage.

Lady Gaga 2017 merchandise capsule collection

Merchandise: Lobster Eye x Bravado; Photography: Synchrodogs; Stylist: Daria Lagenberg
Models: Daria Svertilova (Cat-B agency), Stacy Koren (MZM); Hair: Julia Stets; Make Up: Yulia Zalesskaya

The collection, which is available now, features t-shirts, a hat, necklaces and a Joanne patch. Items range in price from $12 to $100.

Lady Gaga 2017 merchandise capsule collection lookbook

Merchandise: Lobster Eye x Bravado; Photography: Synchrodogs; Stylist: Daria Lagenberg
Models: Daria Svertilova (Cat-B agency), Stacy Koren (MZM); Hair: Julia Stets; Make Up: Yulia Zalesskaya





view more articles

About Article Author

Megan McGown
Megan McGown

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Adele voices support for Kesha during BRIT Awards

Adele voices support for Kesha during BRIT Awards

Janet Jackson sets ‘Unbreakable’ tour dates, starts in August

T.I. has officially parted ways with Iggy Azalea