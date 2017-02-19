Lana Del Ray’s new song ‘Love’ has been leaked

Credit: YouTube
It has been over two years since Lana Del Ray released her album Honeymoon. Earlier this week, posters of the singer starting appearing around Los Angeles suggesting she had a new song on the way.
New Lana Del Rey’s Promotional Poster Photo “Young & In Love”. She’s coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J3PT8YPuo7
— Lana Del Rey Latest (@DelReyLatest) February 17, 2017
Last night, Del Ray’s new song was leaked and the title is “Love.”
While most artists are upset over their song being released without their consent or knowledge, she doesn’t seem to care in the slightest.
@Lanas_Fandom @LanaDelRey I’m crying 😭❤️
— LANA DEL YAZUREY (@kimberly_yazury) February 19, 2017
It is, surprise, a love song. Like most her music there are vintage vibes and captivating vocals.
To no surprise, her fans were freaking out over the release. The new song made them incredibly emotional and they had no issue sharing it.
Lana Del Rey – “Love” HAS ME IN TEARS I CAN NOT CONTAIN MYSELF FROM SO MUCH BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/NUQHnm13Tw
— 🦄 (@sadd_dianaa) February 18, 2017
love by lana del rey pic.twitter.com/CHHJ3EHC0T
— ㅤ (@regalannister) February 18, 2017
Listen to the full song below :