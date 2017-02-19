Lana Del Ray’s new song ‘Love’ has been leaked

February 19 11:29 2017

It has been over two years since Lana Del Ray released her album Honeymoon. Earlier this week, posters of the singer starting appearing around Los Angeles suggesting she had a new song on the way.

Last night, Del Ray’s new song was leaked and the title is “Love.”

While most artists are upset over their song being released without their consent or knowledge, she doesn’t seem to care in the slightest.

It is, surprise, a love song. Like most her music there are vintage vibes and captivating vocals.

To no surprise, her fans were freaking out over the release. The new song made them incredibly emotional and they had no issue sharing it.

Listen to the full song below :





