Lana Del Ray’s new song ‘Love’ has been leaked

It has been over two years since Lana Del Ray released her album Honeymoon. Earlier this week, posters of the singer starting appearing around Los Angeles suggesting she had a new song on the way.

New Lana Del Rey’s Promotional Poster Photo “Young & In Love”. She’s coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J3PT8YPuo7 — Lana Del Rey Latest (@DelReyLatest) February 17, 2017

Last night, Del Ray’s new song was leaked and the title is “Love.”

While most artists are upset over their song being released without their consent or knowledge, she doesn’t seem to care in the slightest.

It is, surprise, a love song. Like most her music there are vintage vibes and captivating vocals.

To no surprise, her fans were freaking out over the release. The new song made them incredibly emotional and they had no issue sharing it.

Lana Del Rey – “Love” HAS ME IN TEARS I CAN NOT CONTAIN MYSELF FROM SO MUCH BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/NUQHnm13Tw — 🦄 (@sadd_dianaa) February 18, 2017

love by lana del rey pic.twitter.com/CHHJ3EHC0T — ㅤ (@regalannister) February 18, 2017

Listen to the full song below :