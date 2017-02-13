Laverne Cox forgets to announce Metallica, says to Google Gavin Grimm

Laverne Cox went on stage to introduce Metallica and Lady Gaga before their combined performance. What she did instead was suggest the audience Google the name of a teen.

Orange is the New Black star and transgender activist Laverne Cox used her moment under the Grammy’s spotlight to speak out for Gavin Grimm. Cox said, “Everyone, please Google ‘Gavin Grimm’. He’s going to the Supreme Court in March. #StandWithGavin.”

The actress then proceeded to introduce Lady Gaga, but forgot to mention legendary rock band Metallica completely, which of course ticked off their fans. Cox has since apologized to Metallica, saying in a tweet, “I am so sorry to Metallica and all of their fans. I am told I didn’t say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock.”

Meanwhile, we are still wondering who is Gavin Grimm? Well, as Google will tell us, he is a 17-year-old transgender teen from Virginia who has been fighting with his local school officials for the right to use a boy’s bathroom. The case is being taken to the Supreme Court in March. The court’s ruling most likely will have significant impact in determining the types of accommodations schools will make for transgender kids nationwide.

