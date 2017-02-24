Lea Michele tapped for new ABC comedy pilot from ‘Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs

Goodbye Screams Queens and hello untitled ABC comedy pilot!

Lea Michele has landed a role in a new ABC comedy pilot from Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs about a rapper who runs for mayor as a joke, only to get elected and realize he might actually be fit for the role, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The rapper turned politician named Courtney Rose, will be played by Brandon Micheal Hall. Hall is known for his role in the TBS show Search Party.

Michele’s role has not been revealed just yet, however, Deadline reports that the former Glee actress was originally cast as Courtney Rose’s Chief of Staff. Writers are currently writing a role specifically for the actress, which may possibly allow her to show off her singing talent.

But what does this mean about Michele’s role as creepy Hester on Scream Queens?

It has been confirmed that Ryan Murphy, executive producer of Scream Queens, has released Michele from her Scream Queens contract, thus marking the end of Hester. Yet, a season three of Scream Queens has not yet been given the green light.

Diggs will co-produce the comedy. No word on whether the Hamilton alum will take on a role in his own show.

2017 is turning out to be quite the year for Michele so far. She announced that her sophomore album Places will drop later this year. She is also tapped to star in a new Hulu science-fiction series called Dimension 404.