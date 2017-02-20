‘LEGO Batman’ remains box office champion over President’s Day weekend

The LEGO Batman Movie was able to hold off three new releases and retain the top spot at the box office. The film brought in an estimated $34.2 million after dropping only 35.4% during its second weekend. The film is sitting just under $100 million domestically after its second weekend reports Box Office Mojo.

Fifty Shades Darker came in second place for the second straight weekend with $20.9 million and has grossed just under $90 million domestically. This is slightly less than the $22.3 million that Fifty Shades of Grey brought in during its second weekend back in 2015.

The Great Wall debuted at third place with $18.1 million. The film has already collected over $240 million internationally and it will be interesting to see if the film can find a larger audience domestically. John Wick: Chapter Two finished in fourth place with $16.5 million and is sitting just under $60 million domestically.

Fist Fight rounds out the top five with $12 million and I predict that this will be the only weekend this film is ranked in the top five. Hidden Figures drops down to sixth place with $7.1 million and has now grossed $142.6 million domestically after 57 days of release. Split brought in $7 million while La La Land brought in $4.5 million.

A Cure for Wellness rounds out the top 10 with a disappointing opening weekend of $4.2 million. It doesn’t appear that this film will remain in the top 10 next weekend and will struggle to reach $30 million domestically.

The LEGO Batman Movie will have another trio of new releases coming next weekend including Get Out, the new thriller from Jordan Peele.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Universal: $52.4 million (-12.7 percent)

Warner Bros.: $46.2 million (-9.4 percent)

Lionsgate: $21 million (-14 percent)

20th Century Fox: $11.4 million (+3.3 percent)

Weinstein Co.: $4.6 million (-0.4 percent)

Paramount Pictures: $2.2 million (-3.6 percent)

Disney: $1.9 million (-0.5 percent)

Next week’s openings: Collide, Get Out, Rock Dog