Looking back on season 7 of ‘The Walking Dead’

To say that The Walking Dead has had a tumultuous season is an understatement for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew against the merciless Negan.

As season 7 resumes on Sunday, Feb. 12, a sense of hope materializes in the form of resistance.

In a video for the midseason of the AMC series, Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, stated, “Everybody is brokens.”

In the previous episode, the normally fearful Eugene, fessed up to making the bullet that almost killed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

When the season began, death hung over every character’s heads in the form of Negan’s wired baseball bat, nicknamed “Lucille.”

Not only did one beloved character bite the dust, two died horrifically in the season premiere that left the audience in shock and protesting in the form of its ratings’ dip.

As the rest of Rick’s gang mourn, we mourn.

The minute Rick says, “I’m not in charge anymore. Negan is,” a level of defeat falls on his supporters, who have looked up at him as a leader.

That same leader has had to pretend, just like he had revealed to Michonne (Danai Gurira) that he knew deep down Judith wasn’t his biological daughter. But he chooses to raise her like his own.

Without wanting to sacrifice more folks in Alexandria, Rick had to remain compliant. He has had to fetch Negan’s supplies in order for him and his people to make it out alive.

Between fending off walkers and watching another character getting gruesomely murdered at the hands of Negan, Rick’s group has become divisive: to fight or to stand down?

With Maggie’s pregnancy, she retreats to the Hilltop with the group convincing Negan she is no longer with them.

In the mid-season finale, we saw Rick and his group reuniting with Maggie. Sporting a similar baseball cap worn by Glenn, Maggie served as a reminder of the optimism worth fighting. As an audience, we’re getting ready for the rumble against Negan as well.

Check out the video below to see what is next for our survivors.