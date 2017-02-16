‘Love Actually’ is getting a mini sequel!

Everyone’s favorite holiday rom-com is coming back to the small screen!

Deadline reports that Love Actually will be returning as a short film to support Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day. The 2003 hit will reunite the cast and allow the world to see what the characters have been up to for the past fourteen years.

Original screenwriter Richard Curits explained, “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later.”

The short, titled Red Nose Day Actually, will feature all of the film’s original stars including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Olivia Olson, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson. It will air on Red Nose Day, March 24, on BBC One.

Curtis discussed the project saying, “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best?” Curtis joked. “I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?”

While the film was a box-office success the first time around, this special will donate all proceeds to the British non-profit to fight child poverty.