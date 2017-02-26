‘Love and Hip-Hop’ star Remy Ma drags Nicki Minaj in new diss track “ShEther”

Remy Ma pulled no punches in her new diss track song, titled “ShEther” yesterday on Twitter aimed at rapper Nicki Minaj.

The song’s title is a nod to Nas’ infamous diss “Ether,” which was aimed at Jay-Z. In the track, Remy Ma calls out Nicki Minaj on everything from her allegedly surgically enhanced buttocks and her ex, Safaree, who was also rumored to be her ghostwriter, to her relationship with Meek Mill and her brother, who was previously accused of child sexual assault.



According to BET, the song is a response to Nicki’s rap in Gucci Mane’s song “Make Love” that was reportedly a sneak diss to Remy Ma. The track’s artwork also takes a jab at Minaj, depicting a butchered pink haired barbie doll. In response to the song, Minaj posted a picture on Instagram of a screenshot of an article discussing the lackluster sales of Remy Ma’s collaboration album with Fat Joe. The post has since been deleted.

You can listen to “ShEther” below.