Madonna gets go-ahead to adopt twins from Malawi

The high court of Malawi ruled today to allow Madonna to adopt twin girls from the country.

Judicial spokesman Mlenga Mvula validated the ruling, stating, “I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children.”

This news comes after the singer denied rumors of an adoption last month while she was in Malawi.

“The rumors of an adoption process are untrue,” Madge said. “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.”

Madonna’s connection to Malawi goes back more than 10 years. She started the Raising Malawi charity to support orphans and vulnerable children. She knows first hand the devastation caused by losing a parent, as she lost her own mother to breast cancer when she was only 5 years old.

The adopted twins would make four children that Madonna has adopted from the African country. She adopted David in 2006 and Mercy in 2009. In addition, the star has two children from previous relationships, Lourdes and Rocco.