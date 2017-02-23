Did Mandy Moore choreograph ‘La La Land’?

In her Best Actress acceptance speech at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Emma Stone thanked someone that sent the internet into total confusion: Mandy Moore.

While Mandy Moore did choreograph the award winning film, it is not the same Mandy Moore most people are thinking of. Singer-actress Mandy Moore, who rose to prominence in 1999 with her debut single “Candy,” and stole hearts alongside Shane West in A Walk to Remember, was not the one who helped Stone and co-star Ryan Gosling get to the podium at the Globes.

That person is La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore, whose impressive resume includes working on Dancing With the Stars, as well as work on David O’Russell directed hits Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, may not have the vocal chops of the This Is Us actress, but she’s a star in her own right.

Interestingly, Stone and Gosling are the second major Hollywood film couple to be choreographed to success by Moore. Back in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper first starred alongside each other in the previously mentioned Oscar nominated, Silver Linings Playbook. Lawrence took home to gold statuette that night and thanks to Moore, the same is likely for Stone come Oscar Sunday.

Hopefully Moore can work her magic on both the La La and Silver Linings’ leading men sometime in the future.