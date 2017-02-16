Mariah Carey slays first TV performance since NYE debacle (Video)

Lambs rejoice as the queen is back on her throne after one of the most disastrous live TV performances ever witnessed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Mariah Carey sang her new single “I Don’t” featuring YG, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, Feb. 15 and the diva redeemed herself from the NYE debacle by slaying this performance.

Carey’s new song is about her breakup with her ex-fiance, billionaire James Packer and she looked like she was singing straight from her heart on the late night talk show.

As for the performance that marred the start of 2017 for the superstar she said, “I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

The singer went on to explain why she was singing to a pre-recorded track on NYE saying, “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly.”

Dick Clark Productions has denied the allegations by Carey’s team that they sabotaged her performance in any way.