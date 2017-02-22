Mariah Carey still upset over disastrous NYE performance, blaming everybody

Mariah Carey is still talking about her chaotic New Year’s Eve performance and like everybody else she just can’t let it go. Now, the singer is blaming everyone including her backup dancers.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone the 46-year old singer said, “I don’t even want to bring this up too much, but whatever, we’re obviously talking about it, the New Year’s Eve situation — that couldn’t be helped.” The diva goes on to bring it up some more and blames just about everyone for its occurrence.

Carey is convinced that the production crew sabatoged her performance and the Dick Clark ProductionS team weren’t obliging in fixing her in-ear monitors before the show. All of which has been denied by the crew. But now, Mimi is even blaming her backup dancers for not assisting her during the disastrous set.

“I used to get upset by things,” she said of the performance. “This was out of my control and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f **king stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

The singer went as far as to discontinue work with her longtime creative director and choreographer, Anthony Burrell, as a result of the NYE debacle.

“It’s just something where if I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do,” Carey said. “Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.”

We couldn’t agree more Mariah.