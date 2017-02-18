Mark Hamill is not dead!

Screenshot via YouTube: YouTube

Mark Hamill is using humor to cope with the news of his death.

On Feb. 18, a seemingly legitimate twitter source @SkyNiews tweeted “BREAKING: Mark Hamill has passed away at age 65.” Under the message was a memorial picture of Hamill captioned: “1951-2017.”

As it turns out, the twitter account is not the real UK media Sky News, but an imposter attempting to fool the internet population into thinking there has been another celebrity death.

Fortunately, Hamill was not fooled by the tweet. He responded, to the relief of his fans, “Don’t rush me, already! #StillVeryMuchAmongstTheLivingThankYou.”

Hamill is most well-known for his role of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films. Hamill’s death rumors come less than two months after the actual death of Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher.





