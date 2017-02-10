Matt Damon says George Clooney broke a major rule regarding Amal’s pregnancy

The happy news about Amal and George Clooney expecting twins broke yesterday, but Clooney’s old pal Matt Damon has known for quite a while and wishes that wasn’t the case.

You see Clooney told his buddy well before Damon thought he should have and by doing so broke the “12-Week Rule.”

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying,” The Great Wall star told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “I was so happy for him and I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’”

Damon recalls saying to Clooney, “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’”

Clooney did not so after Damon broke it down for him, they had a conversation again four weeks later where Damon asked if things were still “good” and George told him yes.

Damon said he is thrilled for the parents-to-be and will be giving them any advice they need about raising little ones since he is kind of an expert with four children of his own.

Clooney and Amal married in Venice, Italy, back in 2014.