Matthew McConaughey says it’s time to ’embrace’ Donald Trump as president

Matthew McConaughey believes the way his fellow actors feel and speak about President Donald Trump is far from alright, alright, alright.

The actor is one a few to come forward in defense of the new president. In a recent interview he stated it’s time for Hollywood to “embrace” him and get over it according to Fox News.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president,” he said. “It’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years.”

Now, the 47-year-old isn’t saying everyone has to agree with him. They can still disagree with some of his policies.

However, McConaughey brings up a valid point. That it’s important to wait and see how his first term in office goes.

“We’ll see what he does, compares to what he has said,” he added. “No matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be.”

Why now you may be asking yourself has the actor stepped forward when he’s never said anything about the election prior? Well the answer is simple as he put it.

“He’s our president for the next four years, the President of the United States.”