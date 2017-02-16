Mel Gibson to potentially direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Suicide Squad 2 is in the works and there is talk of Mel Gibson directing it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is sweet talking actor-director Mel Gibson to direct the sequel to the DC Alternative Universe’s “bad guys” film. Warner Bros. is also looking at other directors including Safe House director Daniel Espinosa.

Though Gibson has not officially responded to the studio’s offer, sources say that he is familiarizing himself with the film’s material.

Gibson has mostly stayed out of the spotlight for the last several years. The actor earned himself a bad reputation in the early 2000s after a drunk driving arrest and anti-Semitic comments. However, after he directed the Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge, his career began to turn around.

Though Gibson has had successful films in the past, his reputation is garnering conflicting reactions to the announcement of him possibly directing Suicide Squad 2.

I don’t think any of the complaints about the first Suicide Squad were “the racism was too mild.” https://t.co/0YpcvFO0r7 — ∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞ (@timescanner) February 15, 2017

I LOVED his previous work, CAREER SUICIDE SQUAD. https://t.co/muyI3sVkGn — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 15, 2017