Melody Federer’s finds strength in new style

A modern day troubadour, Dallas songstress Melody Federer captivates with her raw and emotional style. When the Dogwoods Bloom, out Feb. 24, is an introspective and delicate album with a pop-star twist. Since 2015’s New Fire, Old Flame, Federer has grown more comfortable and confident in her sound. Her new album is a beautiful blend of folk, blues and country coming together to create a new form of Americana for a digital age.

Her first single, “Standing,” is empowering in its tender moments. Inspiration for the song comes from the many unexpected challenges Federer faced in her artistic journey. Through all the doubts and struggles, Federer emerged a stronger artist. “Sometimes I feel like life breaks you down so you can find the truth of who you are, and start over from there, without all the ego and fear,” the songwriter recounts. From busking on the streets of Paris to writing for some of the biggest stars in Los Angeles, it seems as though Federer has finally struck the right chords for her own career.

Federer’s voice is versatile, making this the perfect outlet for a hopeful country-pop crossover. Ballads like “Bathtub Tears” and “This is What it Feels Like” demonstrate a vulnerability and intimacy typical of acoustic crooners. Slipping into a soft falsetto, Federer shows she isn’t afraid of being honest in her art. With more upbeat tracks like “I Do” and “Something to Show,” Federer expands into pop territory without abandoning her roots. Each song on this album is unique and intricate, yet never loses sight of Federer’s truthful sound. Though certainly experienced, Melody Federer is a new artist worth remembering.

Watch “Something to Show” below!