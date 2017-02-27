Meryl Streep responds to Karl Lagerfeld: “He lied.”

Looks like Karl Lagerfeld won’t be getting away with dissing Meryl Streep that easily!

In an exclusive statement to People, the Oscar winner responded saying, “In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication.”

Streep continues, “That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.”

The Florence Foster Jenkins nominee is not ready to forgive Lagerfeld just yet. “I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting,”

In the days leading up to the 89th Academy Awards, the Chanel designer claimed that Streep backed out of wearing a Chanel gown, in favor of sporting a brand that would pay her. In a statement made to Women’s Wear Daily, he says “I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” until someone from the Oscar winner’s team called saying, “Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.”

The “generic ‘statement’ of regret” Streep refers to, is the clarifying remarks made by Lagerfeld after the fact. “Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards. After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”