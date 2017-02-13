Metallica guitarist James Hetfield furiously chucks guitar after Grammys fail

Metallica’s James Hetfield was more than unhappy about the audio issues that plagued the band’s Grammy performance on Sunday night and he showed his frustration at the end of the performance.

After muttering something under his breath, Hetfield threw his guitar as he exited the stage. The fail came when Metallica was performing with Lady Gaga during the Grammy’s performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The issue was that his mic was not working and therefore the audience and viewers at home could not hear his vocals.

Hetfield, 53, was burning the stage at the 59th Grammy Awards with Gaga, 30, with a blazing duet of the band’s hit, “Moth Into Flame.” The legendary metal performer was singing into the mic, when he noticed that it wasn’t hot.

At that point he growled about there being no sound.

Hetfield finally figured out the mic was dead after singing about a verse, at which he quickly switched to sharing a mic with Gaga.

Ultimately, stage technicians got the mic working again and Hetfield went on to finish the song without the audience really hearing much of a difference.

But Hetfield remained pretty ticked off, storming off stage and throwing his white electric guitar and pick in disgust over the technical issue.

He didn’t seem too concerned about the guitar and didn’t say anything about the incident following the performance.

As bad as the mic fail was, it could have been worse and apart from annoying Hetfield it didn’t affect what was in the end, a great performance. The Metallica performance infused at least a little smoking metal into the show, which by and large was basically filled with pop performances and tributes to artists who had passed in 2016.

Besides, Gaga remained in fine form, recalling memories of singer, Wendy O. Williams in her appearance and singing.

But this was a Grammy’s night where performance glitches were almost common place. Many thought Adele may have experienced some sort of technical glitch during her moving tribute to late performer, George Michael. Adele stopped the performance uttered a few cuss words and then requested a do-over which went on without a hitch.