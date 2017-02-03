Michael Bublé gives update on son Noah’s cancer treatment

And thank goodness it’s positive news!

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopulato shared in Nov. 2016 that their 3-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer.

The couple, who also have a 1-year-old named Elias together, said that Noah would be treated in the United States and that they both put their careers on hold to be with their son at this time.

On Friday Feb. 3, Bublé and Lopulato shared the following statement about Noah’s current condition, as reported by E! News.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

This statement comes after the unofficial report from Noah’s aunt Daniela Lopilato who told Argentinian journalist Tomas Dente that “the cancer has gone,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

We are happy to hear the update and hope Noah is getting better!