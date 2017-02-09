Michael Jackson’s mother alleges elder abuse by her nephew

Katherine Jackson, mother of the late Michael Jackson, is claiming that her nephew and driver, Trent Lamar Jackson, has been mentally abusing her for years.

In court documents gathered by People, the 86 year-old claims Lamar Jackson retrieved funds from her bank accounts and used her credit cards, all without permission from his aunt.

In addition to her financial argument, Katherine is also pointing to Lamar regarding sustained mental abuse. She claims she has tried to fire him and force him out of her guest house, to no avail. According to Katherine, she is afraid to return home due to his presence, calling him “an abusive con-man,” and “fears he could physically harm her for terminating him.”

A restraining order against Lamar Jackson was granted to Katherine. It also legally forces him to move out of her home and return all means of access to the property.

A formal hearing against Lamar Jackson will be held on March 1st.