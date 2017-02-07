Milo Ventimiglia surprises ‘This Is Us’ fan he found watching the show (Video)

While shooting scenes for This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia noticed that the house next door was watching the hit NBC show. He couldn’t let the moment go unnoticed, so he decided to knock on the door and surprise the fan.

In a Twitter video posted by Ventimiglia on Feb. 6, we meet the This Is Us fan named Fred, who was just enjoying a night-in watching the NBC drama. When Fred answers the door, Ventimiglia surprises him and explains his entrance.

“Hi, sorry to bother you. We’re filming next door and we happened to notice what you’re watching right now. You’re watching us,” he said.

Fred got to snap a picture with Ventimiglia and the other stars who were on set, which were the actors who play teenaged Kevin, Kate and Randall. But, did Ventimiglia accidentally reveal a possible plot point by sharing this fun video?

(Spoilers Ahead!) In the last episode of This Is Us, viewers learned that Jack died while his kids were teenagers. As of now, viewers are not aware of the specifics of his death, E! News noted. What if Ventimiglia and the teenage actors were on set filming a pivotal scene that will reveal how their beloved father Jack passed away?

We can speculate all we want, but we will have to wait and see! While we are waiting though, we can watch this fun video Ventimiglia posted on Twitter with Fred.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.