‘Moonlight’ stars are the new faces of Calvin Klein underwear (Photos)

After pulling out a surprising Best Picture win at the Oscars, the stars of Moonlight now have more reason to celebrate. They are the new models for Calvin Klein’s underwear line.

Calvin Klein purposely waited until after Oscar night to reveal their new underwear models. The Moonlight actors who participated in the photoshoot include Alex Hibbert, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and new Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Calvin Klein has a new creative director in Raf Simons, who chose to highlight the talented cast in his second campaign for the fashion company, as reported by Vanity Fair. Simons has tried to steer away from Calvin Klein’s usual prototype for models, like celebrity Kendall Jenner, by choosing unknown models. Upon the Moonlight Oscar wins and the entire Best Picture debacle this cast may be more well known now though.

Check out the pictures of the Moonlight squad below, courtesy of Calvin Klein’s Facebook page!



