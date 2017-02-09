NBC in talks to revive ‘American Idol’

Too soon or not soon enough?

NBC is reportedly in talks to to revive American Idol, as reported by Variety. The network has been pitched a revival of the singing competition show by producer Fremantle and is now considering options to plant the show into its current programming.

But what about NBC’s current, long-running, hit singing competition show, The Voice, that quite possibly was one of the reasons that American Idol died out? NBC is considering cutting the show down from two cycles per year, to only one, as reported by E! News.

NBC and Fremantle have declined to comment to anyone about the story. But sources stress that nothing is set in stone just yet, as talks are still ongoing.

American Idol ran for 15 seasons on Fox, starting in 2002. At the height of its popularity, the show racked up an impressive 36 million viewers. The final season of the show in 2016 only received about 9 million viewers.

There is also no word on which judges will return or if the network will get new judges. But, it is important to note that former judges Simon Cowell and Jennifer Lopez have strong relationships with NBC, with Cowell’s America’s Got Talent and Jennifer Lopez’s drama Shades of Blue and her agreement to appear in NBC’s next live musical Bye Bye Birdie in December 2017.

American Idol ended not even a year ago and NBC already has The Voice. Do you think it should be revived by a new network? Or do you think it needs to take a long deserved rest?