‘NCIS: New Orleans:’ ‘Top 10 moments from ‘End of the Line’

The latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans focused on a case that was identical to a case from Loretta’s past. When the body of Chief Karen Decker is found, Loretta remembers a past case in which the boyfriend of the victim was found guilty of her murder. He had always denied he was the killer and was just recently released on parole.

Throughout the case, the team tried to determine whether or not the man, Jack Gordon, was actually the killer or had been framed. It’s quite a stretch given the timing between murders, but they want to help Loretta.

We also learn a little more about Loretta’s past, including that she had been married to a man who eventually turned out to be an abuser. As Loretta wades (no pun intended…maybe) through her guilt, the team finds there is more to the case than first thought.

In addition to the case, Tammy gave Chris some dating tips, claiming she has made a good matchmaker for other people. She neglects to inform him, however, of who she thinks is a good match for him.

It was great to have an episode where we got to learn more about our favorite medical examiner (next to Ducky, of course). There is no new episode next week so until then, check out our top ten moments from “End of the Line.”