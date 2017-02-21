‘NCIS: New Orleans:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Pandora’s Box, Part II’

In the second part of the NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans crossover event, the team worked to figure out who had stolen the Terror Playbook. With Tim and Nick helping in New Orleans, we got to see how the other characters reacted to both the seasoned agent and the new agent of the team.

To draw out their suspect, the team were able to track down potential buyers using burner phones. This led them to the seller, who was an old foe that they were unaware of being out of prison.

Just when the team thought they were closing in on finishing the case, one team member ended up in trouble. Of course, who else could it be but Nick Torres? With Sebastian and Tim working together, the team worked together to not only save Nick but also to get the Terror Playbook once and for all.

This was a great episode and we got to see Tim in New Orleans for the first time. Seeing Sebastian geek out over Tim was one of the highlights of this episode. However, there was plenty for us to enjoy so let’s check out the top 10 moments that encompassed “Pandora’s Box, part II.” You can catch up with the first part of the crossover with our recap here.