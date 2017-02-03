New Carol Burnett show gets pilot on ABC

Carol Burnett will be teaming up with SNL alum, Amy Poehler, in her big return to television with a new pilot that has been picked up by ABC.

Carol Burnett may return to TV! https://t.co/7eBp5eOdWk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2017

The new comedy is Household Name, according to Deadline Hollywood, and it follows a family who have found their “dream home” and are able to purchase it under one condition: that they reside with the current owner (a whimsical and legendary actress fittingly played by Burnett) until she dies. The show is written by Michael Saltzman, who will also be helping Poehler with executive producer duties. Poehler will be producing the show through her Paper Kite production company.

In a Deadline Hollywood statement, Saltzman mentioned what an honor it was for him to provide Burnett with a return to the television spotlight.

“To be able to provide her with an opportunity to ‘play in the sandbox’ again, as she’s fond of saying, is not only an unbelievable thrill but a great honor and responsibility,” Saltzman said. “She’s not only one of the most brilliant and beloved comediennes to ever appear on television, she’s also a very gifted dramatic actress. So, my goal is to hopefully give her material that will allow her to showcase all her talents and range, and, just as importantly, to create an environment she’ll enjoy and have fun creating and playing in, like she had on her original show. It’s every writer’s dream to write for such a talented and funny actress, and it’s a fulfillment of a lifelong fantasy for me, personally.”

So far no air date has been announced yet.