New season of ‘American Horror Story’ will deal with 2016 politics (Video)

Just when you thought the 2016 election results couldn’t appear in any more facets of pop culture, think again. Ryan Murphy, producer of American Horror Story, has officially announced that the theme of the show’s upcoming seventh season will revolve around last year’s presidential election, which has sparked much protest and controversy.

Murphy made the announcement on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, Feb. 15. He said he drew inspiration from the sheer attention the election results attracted and thought it would make for an appealing theme for the show’s fans.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy said. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Cohen asked if there will be a character modeled after President Donald Trump, to which Murphy replied, “maybe.”

In terms of casting, the producers have announced that American Horror Story regulars, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, will star in the new season.