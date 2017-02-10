Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey’s relationship with Brian Tanaka is totally ‘fake’ (Audio)

Nick Cannon is sounding off about what he thinks of Mariah Carey’s new relationship with backup dancer Brian Tanaka and he believes it bogus.

Cannon spoke about his ex-wife and the man who she is reportedly dating during a radio interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

When Stern asked Cannon what he thought of Carey dating the 33-year-old Tanaka post her split with billionaire James Packer, Cannon said he doesn’t buy that “sh*t” and actually thinks it’s funny.

“That sh*t is hilarious,” Cannon said. “First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that sh*t doesn’t happen. I don’t buy none of that sh*t.

“They like, wrote the story!” he continued. “That sh*t is like a soap opera, like, ‘The billionaire doesn’t know and here’s the handsome young dancer.'”

Despite not believing in Carey’s new love life, the America’s Got Talent host admitted that he loves Mariah and always will because she gave him “two beautiful gifts.”

The two share 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who were featured on Mimi’s reality show Mariah’s World. Cannon and his ex seem to have the perfect co-parenting relationship and discussed the children being on the show. He said he didn’t have a problem with it since he knows Mariah is a “great mother” and not trying to exploit their children.