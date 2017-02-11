Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj release song for ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj just released a collaboration for Fifty Shades Darker and it is nothing short of amazing.

Forget Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Want To Live Forever.” Minaj and Jonas just took best collab off the movie’s soundtrack.

A song so sexy that before it was even released Jonas took to Twitter to warn us that “babies will be made.”

The song is full of sexual hints from both parties alike.

Jonas serenades with lyrics like “I’m an addict, I’m your patient. Your lips are the medication” and “You give me bad bad love, but I love it baby.”

While Minaj does what she does best, drops NSFW raps. “He said, if he can’t hit my bullseye, he’d rather die. He put it on me better than any other guy.”

Listen here :