Nick Jonas posts sweet message for Demi Lovato on Grammy nomination

Those who Camp Rock together, stay together! Nick Jonas proved he is the ultimate BFF once again.

After spending the day together at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday, Jonas posted a heart felt message about Demi Lovato.

The two are not only friends but tour mates and former co-stars.

“Proud of this girl,” he wrote about Lovato’s nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Confident. This is the singer’s first ever Grammy nomination.

Proud of this girl. Grammy nominated and about to absolutely blow people’s minds again this year with her performance. #safehouse A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Jonas’ love and positive vibe posts didn’t end with Lovato. He shouted out big bro Joe’s band DNCE, as well as Kelsea Ballerini. Both are nominated for Best New Artist.