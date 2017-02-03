Nicki Manaj’s home got robbed

Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles home was robbed over the weekend.

Police say that the house was trashed on the inside. The burglars knocked and flipped over furniture and other items in the house. They stole $200,000 worth of jewelry and other property, according to TMZ. Sources say the burglars also destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, and cut up Manaj’s clothes.

The rapper was out of town at the time of the robbery.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident and are looking for surveillance that would show the burglars, according to the New York Daily News.

At this time there are no suspects.

Minaj is the latest celebrity making news for being robbed of their property. Last month, rapper Soulja Boy’s home was robbed of more than $20,000 worth of stuff. And of course, one of the most high profile robberies we heard about was in October when Kim Kardashian was tied up at gunpoint in Paris. The thieves in that robbery stole more than $5 million in jewelry.