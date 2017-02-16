Nicole Kidman reveals she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman has finally put the rumors to rest by confirming she was once engaged to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

In an interview with The Edit Magazine, Kidman revealed her once-fiancé’s identity. She stars in the new HBO series Big Little Lies with Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz. While talking about her co-stars, she revealed the former engagement news when asked about Zoë.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

After Kidman divorced Tom Cruise in 2001, the Australian actress did date Kravitz and engagement rumors began to start, as reported by People. Kidman, now married to country musician Keith Urban for over 10 years, announced she was engaged between her time with Cruise and Urban, but never revealed who until this year.

She told Vanity Fair in 2007 that the engagement “wasn’t right” and that they both “were not ready.”

Kidman and Kravitz have since remained friends. At the 2016 CMT Music Awards, Kravitz took a photo with Urban and Kidman and had a friendly exchange.

Big Little Lies premiers on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.