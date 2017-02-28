Nicole Kidman roasted on social media for strange clapping

The Academy Awards generated a lot of controversy after the biggest flub in Oscars history took place. But also ablaze on social media that night were criticisms directed at actress Nicole Kidman — criticisms directed at the unusual way she was clapping.

Kidman, 49, was caught twice on camera clapping her palms together while keeping her fingers separated, prompting a flurry of tweets and GIFs about the clapping.

Twitter users posted GIFs of Kidman clapping and one person tweeted “Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!,”

Some other tweets about her clapping included:

The Australian actress was wearing bulky rings, prompting many to come to her defense and point out the odd clapping was likely caused by the jewelry impeding her fingers.

Kidman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion, a film about an Indian boy who gets lost on a train, finds himself in a new city and spends a lifetime searching for his family. It was the fourth Academy Award nomination Kidman has received. She was nominated Best Actress three times for her roles in Moulin Rouge!, The Hours and Rabbit Hole; she won for The Hours in 2003.

The 2017 Best Supporting Actress award was granted to actress Viola Davis for her role in Fences. The nomination made Davis the first black woman to win an Emmy, Oscar and Tony.





